Left Menu

Kasatkina's Shift to Australia: A New Chapter for Tennis Star

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina, ranked 12th in the world, will represent Australia after receiving permanent residency. Known for her stance against Russia's policies and residing in Dubai, Kasatkina expressed her enthusiasm for embracing Australia as her new home and competing under its flag on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:58 IST
Kasatkina's Shift to Australia: A New Chapter for Tennis Star
Daria Kasatkina

Russian-born tennis star Daria Kasatkina is set to represent Australia following the acceptance of her permanent residency application by the Australian government.

Kasatkina, currently ranked 12th in the world, had been playing as a neutral athlete after Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from representing their nations due to geopolitical tensions originating from the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The athlete, residing in Dubai and known for advocating against Russia's policies, expressed her eagerness to settle in Melbourne and compete under Australia's flag, marking a significant personal and professional transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025