Kasatkina's Shift to Australia: A New Chapter for Tennis Star

Russian-born tennis star Daria Kasatkina is set to represent Australia following the acceptance of her permanent residency application by the Australian government.

Kasatkina, currently ranked 12th in the world, had been playing as a neutral athlete after Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from representing their nations due to geopolitical tensions originating from the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The athlete, residing in Dubai and known for advocating against Russia's policies, expressed her eagerness to settle in Melbourne and compete under Australia's flag, marking a significant personal and professional transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)