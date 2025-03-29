Left Menu

NorthEast United FC Seeks Historic Win Against Jamshedpur FC in ISL Playoffs

NorthEast United FC aims to maintain their unbeaten streak against Jamshedpur FC in a crucial playoff match to secure a spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals. Both teams earned 38 points this season. With defensive challenges, Jamshedpur FC faces a strong Highlanders squad that seeks greater success.

NorthEast United FC is gearing up to continue its impressive four-game unbeaten streak against Jamshedpur FC in a pivotal playoff match this Sunday. The showdown will determine which team advances to the esteemed semifinals of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Highlanders, having secured 38 points this season, are looking strong as they enter the knockout stage. Despite finishing fourth in the league, their defensive prowess has been notable, especially with successive clean sheets that coach Juan Pedro Benali will be keen to extend.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, who finished fifth, faces challenges with their defense after conceding 35 goals this season. However, their coach Khalid Jamil remains optimistic, emphasizing the strong community support in Shillong and the team's determination to achieve a favorable result in the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

