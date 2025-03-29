Moana Pasifika Shocks Crusaders in Historic Win
Moana Pasifika produced a surprise 45-29 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders, preventing them from taking the top spot in the Super Rugby standings. Captain Ardie Savea's leadership was pivotal in this upset. Meanwhile, the Queensland Reds narrowly beat Western Force, and the Hurricanes surged to victory against the Waratahs.
In a stunning turn of events, Moana Pasifika secured a 45-29 victory against the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch. This unexpected victory prevented the 14-time champions from securing the top position in the Super Rugby Pacific standings after round seven. Ardie Savea's leadership was instrumental, with two early tries setting the momentum.
Meanwhile, in a fiercely contested Australian derby, the Queensland Reds edged out Western Force 28-24 at a rain-drenched Lang Park. The teams were tied at halftime, but a crucial try by scrumhalf Tate McDermott in the 72nd minute sealed the win for the Reds.
Elsewhere, the Wellington Hurricanes delivered a commanding 57-12 defeat to the New South Wales Waratahs. Featuring a hat-trick by winger Kini Naholo, the Hurricanes' victory was complemented by a tactical performance, moving them into the upper echelon of the table.
