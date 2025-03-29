Moana Pasifika Shocks Crusaders in Historic Win

In a stunning turn of events, Moana Pasifika secured a 45-29 victory against the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch. This unexpected victory prevented the 14-time champions from securing the top position in the Super Rugby Pacific standings after round seven. Ardie Savea's leadership was instrumental, with two early tries setting the momentum.

Meanwhile, in a fiercely contested Australian derby, the Queensland Reds edged out Western Force 28-24 at a rain-drenched Lang Park. The teams were tied at halftime, but a crucial try by scrumhalf Tate McDermott in the 72nd minute sealed the win for the Reds.

Elsewhere, the Wellington Hurricanes delivered a commanding 57-12 defeat to the New South Wales Waratahs. Featuring a hat-trick by winger Kini Naholo, the Hurricanes' victory was complemented by a tactical performance, moving them into the upper echelon of the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)