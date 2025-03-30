Left Menu

Ilia Malinin's Dazzling Performance Shines at World Figure Skating Championships

Ilia Malinin thrilled audiences with six quads and a backflip to capture his second consecutive world title in Boston. Alongside, Madison Chock and Evan Bates achieved their third world ice dance title, turning TD Garden into a patriotic display of support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:00 IST
U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin delivered a stunning performance at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, securing his second consecutive world title with six quadruple jumps and a daring backflip.

The 20-year-old's remarkable performance set the stage for the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics, as he earned an impressive total score of 318.56. Despite coming up short in his ambitious attempt to include seven quads, Malinin's routine, which included a quad flip, Axel, Lutz, and loop, dazzled the audience.

In the ice dance category, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates captured their third consecutive title, exciting fans with a performance to "Take Five," securing their place as favorites for the 2026 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

