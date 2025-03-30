Santiago Lopez Saves the Day: Dramatic Late Equalizer in Argentinian Showdown

In a thrilling Argentine Primera Division encounter, Rosario Central's Santiago Lopez emerged as the hero, coming off the bench to net an 85th-minute equalizer against River Plate. The game, played at Estadio Monumental, ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Rosario's 22 points have propelled them to the second spot in Group B, trailing leaders Independiente by two points. Meanwhile, River, who are unbeaten in their last five games, find themselves in third place with 20 points, following two consecutive draws.

Despite Franco Mastantuono's assertion that River deserved the win, Rosario initially took the lead early on through Sebastian Ferreira's header. River replied through Lucas Martinez Quarta, and although Ian Subiabre later edged River in front, Lopez's late strike ensured the honors were shared.

(With inputs from agencies.)