Santiago Lopez Saves the Day: Dramatic Late Equalizer in Argentinian Showdown

Rosario Central's Santiago Lopez scored a crucial goal in the 85th minute to secure a 2-2 draw against River Plate in an Argentine Primera Division match. The result places Rosario second in Group B, two points behind Independiente. River remains in third place despite their unbeaten streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Argentine Primera Division encounter, Rosario Central's Santiago Lopez emerged as the hero, coming off the bench to net an 85th-minute equalizer against River Plate. The game, played at Estadio Monumental, ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Rosario's 22 points have propelled them to the second spot in Group B, trailing leaders Independiente by two points. Meanwhile, River, who are unbeaten in their last five games, find themselves in third place with 20 points, following two consecutive draws.

Despite Franco Mastantuono's assertion that River deserved the win, Rosario initially took the lead early on through Sebastian Ferreira's header. River replied through Lucas Martinez Quarta, and although Ian Subiabre later edged River in front, Lopez's late strike ensured the honors were shared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

