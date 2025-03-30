Left Menu

Haryana Runs Towards a Drug-Free Future

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a marathon in Sonipat to promote fitness and fight drug abuse, urging youths to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The event drew large participation, aiming to foster a robust society, bolster public health, and further the Fit India Movement.

Updated: 30-03-2025 13:20 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of health and fitness in building a progressive society during a marathon in Sonipat on Sunday. He urged the youth to avoid drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle, stressing the correlation between individual health and societal progress.

The marathon, which attracted school students, young athletes, police personnel, and seniors, was organized to raise awareness about the benefits of sports and to mobilize society against drug abuse. Saini expressed joy over the enthusiastic participation, noting the event's potential to encourage positive societal messages.

As part of the broader Haryana Uday initiative, the marathon supports the Fit India Movement and aims to imbue fitness into daily life practices. With ongoing campaigns to transform Haryana into a drug-free state, the government plans similar events highlighting fitness, cooperation between the police and public, and de-addiction programs, affirmed Saini.

(With inputs from agencies.)

