Australia Gears Up for Thrilling Cricket Season with India and Ashes Showdowns

Australia is set to play several key international cricket matches, including eight white-ball games against India and a highly anticipated Ashes series against England. The matches will bring international cricket to every Australian state and territory for the first time in 17 years, captivating cricket fans nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:03 IST
Australia is preparing for an exhilarating cricket season, highlighted by eight white-ball matches against India from August to November. This will precede the much-anticipated Ashes series against England, according to the latest fixture list released by Cricket Australia on Sunday.

For cricket fans, the upcoming matches promise excitement as Darwin will notably host two T20 Internationals against South Africa in August. This initiative marks a significant moment, as international cricket will be seen in every state and territory of Australia, the first occurrence in 17 years.

The season will also feature three one-day internationals against India, fresh from their semi-final victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy. Following this, five T20 matches against world champions India will take place. Pat Cummins and his team are set to begin their Ashes campaign in Perth on November 21. Women's cricket will also shine with a multi-format series against India, including a day-night test in March. Cricket Australia's chief executive, Todd Greenberg, noted the impressive records set last summer, expressing confidence for an engaging season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

