Left Menu

Dynamic Duos Shine: Du Plessis and Starc Lead Capitals to Triumph

Faf Du Plessis and Mitchell Starc led Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match. Du Plessis scored 50 runs, while Starc took five wickets. Delhi chased down Hyderabad's 163 all out in 16 overs, despite Aniket Verma's valiant 74-run effort for the Sunrisers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:01 IST
Dynamic Duos Shine: Du Plessis and Starc Lead Capitals to Triumph
Faf Du Plessis

Dominating performances from Faf Du Plessis and Mitchell Starc guided Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's IPL clash. Du Plessis' 50 and Starc's five-wicket haul were pivotal in the thrilling encounter that saw Hyderabad's 163 total easily surpassed in 16 overs.

Du Plessis and opener Jake Fraser-McGurk added a crucial 81 runs, setting the tone for Delhi's chase. Despite Hyderabad's aggressive attempt, led by Aniket Verma's 74 off 41 balls, Delhi's disciplined approach ensured a swift response, dismissing hopes of a turnaround.

Starc's striking pace dismantled Hyderabad early on, reducing them to a shaky start. Meanwhile, debutant Zeeshan Ansari showcased defensive prowess by claiming Du Plessis' wicket. Nevertheless, Delhi's composed gameplay, supported by neat fielding and strategic partnerships, secured a formidable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025