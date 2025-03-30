Dynamic Duos Shine: Du Plessis and Starc Lead Capitals to Triumph

Dominating performances from Faf Du Plessis and Mitchell Starc guided Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's IPL clash. Du Plessis' 50 and Starc's five-wicket haul were pivotal in the thrilling encounter that saw Hyderabad's 163 total easily surpassed in 16 overs.

Du Plessis and opener Jake Fraser-McGurk added a crucial 81 runs, setting the tone for Delhi's chase. Despite Hyderabad's aggressive attempt, led by Aniket Verma's 74 off 41 balls, Delhi's disciplined approach ensured a swift response, dismissing hopes of a turnaround.

Starc's striking pace dismantled Hyderabad early on, reducing them to a shaky start. Meanwhile, debutant Zeeshan Ansari showcased defensive prowess by claiming Du Plessis' wicket. Nevertheless, Delhi's composed gameplay, supported by neat fielding and strategic partnerships, secured a formidable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)