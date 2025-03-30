Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash with HCA: Threats and Ticket Tussle

Sunrisers Hyderabad alleges blackmail by Hyderabad Cricket Association over complimentary tickets. They warn of moving home matches if demands continue. HCA denies claims, accusing factions of tarnishing its image. BCCI intervention sought to address the concerns and impact on IPL's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:03 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash with HCA: Threats and Ticket Tussle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sunrisers Hyderabad has accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of employing 'blackmailing tactics' over the distribution of complimentary tickets, threatening to relocate home matches if the situation persists.

The team alleges that the HCA has been demanding more complimentary passes and using threats to influence decisions. This prompted the Sunrisers to ask for the intervention of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council, insisting they prioritize the matter.

In response, HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao has dismissed these allegations, alleging an orchestrated attempt to damage the association's reputation. The dispute highlights tensions that could significantly impact IPL operations in Hyderabad, urging urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025