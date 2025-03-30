Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash with HCA: Threats and Ticket Tussle
Sunrisers Hyderabad alleges blackmail by Hyderabad Cricket Association over complimentary tickets. They warn of moving home matches if demands continue. HCA denies claims, accusing factions of tarnishing its image. BCCI intervention sought to address the concerns and impact on IPL's integrity.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad has accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of employing 'blackmailing tactics' over the distribution of complimentary tickets, threatening to relocate home matches if the situation persists.
The team alleges that the HCA has been demanding more complimentary passes and using threats to influence decisions. This prompted the Sunrisers to ask for the intervention of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council, insisting they prioritize the matter.
In response, HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao has dismissed these allegations, alleging an orchestrated attempt to damage the association's reputation. The dispute highlights tensions that could significantly impact IPL operations in Hyderabad, urging urgent intervention.
