Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

The scoreboard for the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings highlighted key performances, such as Nitish Rana's 81 runs and a combined bowling assault by Ahmed, Ashwin, and Ahmad. Rajasthan Royals managed 182 runs despite losing 9 wickets in the 20-over match. An exciting cricket face-off ensued in this IPL encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exhilarating IPL match, Rajasthan Royals faced off against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday with the scoreboard showcasing pivotal performances.

Nitish Rana was the star for Rajasthan Royals, amassing 81 runs. Despite early losses, Rajasthan set a target of 182 runs, with Sanju Samson contributing 20 runs and Riyan Parag adding 37.

The bowling side of Chennai Super Kings saw Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad making significant strides, taking crucial wickets and keeping the game's excitement alive by limiting Rajasthan's scoring in the final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

