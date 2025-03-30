Left Menu

Deepak Punia and Udit Shine in Asian Wrestling Championship Despite Setbacks

Deepak Punia secured his third silver medal at the Asian Championship alongside Udit, who achieved his second silver. Despite a challenging match with world champion Amirhossein B Firouzpourbandpei, Punia excelled in earlier rounds, defeating Takashi Ishiguro. India concluded the event with a total of 10 medals, marking a successful competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:27 IST
Deepak Punia
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Deepak Punia clinched his third silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship as the event concluded on Sunday. The 25-year-old, unable to qualify for the Paris Olympics, had an impressive start defeating Kyrgyzstan's Bekzat Rakhimov in a tight quarterfinal 12-7.

Punia then overpowered Japan's Takashi Ishiguro with an 8-1 victory before facing Iran's top-seeded Amirhossein B Firouzpourbandpei in the finals. Despite showing a robust defence, Punia was outmaneuvered and lost by technical superiority.

Udit also shone, securing silver for the second consecutive time. India ended the championship on a high note with an impressive tally of 10 medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

