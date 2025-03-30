Nitish Rana's Blistering Knock Leads Rajasthan Royals to Victory
Nitish Rana's explosive innings of 81 runs off 36 balls, supported by Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul, steered Rajasthan Royals to a six-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings in a high-stakes IPL match. Despite a strong resistance led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK couldn't achieve the 183-run target.
- Country:
- India
Nitish Rana delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring 81 off 36 balls and anchoring Rajasthan Royals' victory over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling IPL match on Sunday. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga added a stellar contribution with a four-wicket haul, helping RR earn a hard-fought six-run win.
Promoted to the number three spot, Rana dominated the opposition bowlers with ten boundaries and five sixes, setting a solid foundation for his team despite a middle-order wobble that restricted them to 182 for 9.
In pursuit of 183, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 63 gave CSK hope, but the team fell short at 176 for six, thanks to some key dismissals, including a pivotal catch by stand-in captain Riyan Parag and crucial bowling by Sandeep Sharma in the final overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)