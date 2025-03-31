Left Menu

Keylor Navas Shines in Newell's Victory over Boca Juniors

Newell's Old Boys defeated Boca Juniors 2-0 in the Argentine Primera Division, with Keylor Navas stopping a penalty. Luciano Herrera and Luciano Lollo scored for Newell's, while Boca failed to convert chances. Newell's boss praised Navas's performance, as Boca's coach maintained a positive outlook despite the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:09 IST
Keylor Navas Shines in Newell's Victory over Boca Juniors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newell's Old Boys claimed a 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Sunday. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas emerged as the star of the match, delivering a crucial penalty save against former PSG colleague Edinson Cavani.

Luciano Herrera scored the opening goal just five minutes in, after connecting with a precise header from Carlos Gonzalez. The lead was extended right before the half-time whistle, as Luciano Lollo capitalized on Ever Banega's cross. Despite early second-half opportunities from Gonzalo Maroni and Gonzalez, Newell's couldn't increase their advantage.

Boca struggled throughout, particularly when Navas blocked Cavani's penalty and denied Rodrigo Battaglia's follow-up in the 54th minute. Newell's manager Cristian Fabbiani expressed pride in Navas's performance, while Boca's Fernando Gago reflected on the defeat, stating his team remains competitive in their group standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

