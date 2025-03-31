Keylor Navas Shines in Newell's Victory over Boca Juniors

Newell's Old Boys claimed a 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Sunday. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas emerged as the star of the match, delivering a crucial penalty save against former PSG colleague Edinson Cavani.

Luciano Herrera scored the opening goal just five minutes in, after connecting with a precise header from Carlos Gonzalez. The lead was extended right before the half-time whistle, as Luciano Lollo capitalized on Ever Banega's cross. Despite early second-half opportunities from Gonzalo Maroni and Gonzalez, Newell's couldn't increase their advantage.

Boca struggled throughout, particularly when Navas blocked Cavani's penalty and denied Rodrigo Battaglia's follow-up in the 54th minute. Newell's manager Cristian Fabbiani expressed pride in Navas's performance, while Boca's Fernando Gago reflected on the defeat, stating his team remains competitive in their group standings.

