Left Menu

Adani International School Makes Waves with ISSO Swimming Championships

Adani International School in Gujarat hosted the ISSO Swimming Regional Championships, inaugurated by cricket legend Kapil Dev. The school emerged as overall champion, winning 106 medals. The event highlights ISSO's role in promoting sports in India and aligns with Adani's mission for sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:28 IST
Adani International School Makes Waves with ISSO Swimming Championships
Kapil Dev. (Photo- Adani Sportsline). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani International School recently hosted the prestigious International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) Swimming Regional Championships. The event was inaugurated by cricket icon and former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, marking a significant milestone as the first ISSO regional event held in Gujarat, according to a release from Adani Sportsline.

The championship witnessed the participation of 115 young swimmers from the U9 and U11 age categories, representing seven international schools across the state. By organizing this event, ISSO continues its mission to foster sportsmanship and teamwork among students, playing a pivotal role in nurturing grassroots sports in India.

Adani International School emerged as the overall champion with an impressive haul of 106 medals, including 19 Gold in Individual, 36 Gold in Relay, 22 Silver in Individual, 8 Silver in Relay, and 21 Bronze in Individual races. In his remarks, Kapil Dev praised the school's outstanding sports facilities and initiatives, expressing optimism for the future of Indian sports. Sergio Pawel, Head of School, thanked Dev for his visit, emphasizing the honor of hosting the cricket legend and the event's alignment with Adani Group's vision for sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025