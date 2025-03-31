Adani International School Makes Waves with ISSO Swimming Championships

Adani International School recently hosted the prestigious International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) Swimming Regional Championships. The event was inaugurated by cricket icon and former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, marking a significant milestone as the first ISSO regional event held in Gujarat, according to a release from Adani Sportsline.

The championship witnessed the participation of 115 young swimmers from the U9 and U11 age categories, representing seven international schools across the state. By organizing this event, ISSO continues its mission to foster sportsmanship and teamwork among students, playing a pivotal role in nurturing grassroots sports in India.

Adani International School emerged as the overall champion with an impressive haul of 106 medals, including 19 Gold in Individual, 36 Gold in Relay, 22 Silver in Individual, 8 Silver in Relay, and 21 Bronze in Individual races. In his remarks, Kapil Dev praised the school's outstanding sports facilities and initiatives, expressing optimism for the future of Indian sports. Sergio Pawel, Head of School, thanked Dev for his visit, emphasizing the honor of hosting the cricket legend and the event's alignment with Adani Group's vision for sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)