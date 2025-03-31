Cricketer Agent's Corruption Scandal Rocks Pakistani Cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) investigates a UK-based Pakistani agent suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for anti-corruption breaches. The agent, Mughiz Ahmad Shearachiikh, who represented numerous Pakistani players, was found guilty of four violations, prompting players to reconsider ties with him.
The Pakistan Cricket Board is embroiled in an investigation involving a UK-based Pakistani agent suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board for violating anti-corruption rules. The agent, Mughiz Ahmad Shearachiikh, had been handling up to 20 centrally contracted Pakistani players.
Shearachiikh was found guilty by an independent anti-corruption tribunal on multiple counts, including an attempt to bribe an English coach. His suspension has led to advisories for players to reassess their association with him and his company.
In response, the PCB aims to revise its regulations regarding the registration and approval of agents, underscoring the evolving landscape of modern cricket, where player representation is crucial for managing lucrative league and endorsement deals.
