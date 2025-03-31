Left Menu

Norwegian Athletics Coach Fights Abuse Allegations in Emotional Trial

Norwegian coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen denied abusing his children, including Olympic star Jakob, facing trial for charges that could lead to six years in jail. He claims to be an overly protective father trying to support his ambitious children's demanding sports careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:28 IST
In a closely watched trial unfolding in Sandnes, Norway, athletics coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen emphatically denied allegations of physically abusing his children, including dual Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The coach described himself as overly protective, attempting to nurture the soaring ambitions of his children involved in sports.

Facing potential imprisonment of up to six years, the 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges concerning his treatment of Jakob, a celebrated Olympic gold medalist, and his daughter Ingrid, who left competitive running at 15. Testimonies presented in court painted a complex picture of family dynamics involved in elite sports.

Jakob detailed a childhood marred by fear and instances of alleged violence, recounting an episode where his father reportedly struck him following negative feedback from school. Meanwhile, Gjert Ingebrigtsen argued that his fatherly instinct to protect sometimes bordered on overzealousness, but always came from a place of love for his children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

