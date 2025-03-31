Norwegian Athletics Coach Fights Abuse Allegations in Emotional Trial

In a closely watched trial unfolding in Sandnes, Norway, athletics coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen emphatically denied allegations of physically abusing his children, including dual Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The coach described himself as overly protective, attempting to nurture the soaring ambitions of his children involved in sports.

Facing potential imprisonment of up to six years, the 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges concerning his treatment of Jakob, a celebrated Olympic gold medalist, and his daughter Ingrid, who left competitive running at 15. Testimonies presented in court painted a complex picture of family dynamics involved in elite sports.

Jakob detailed a childhood marred by fear and instances of alleged violence, recounting an episode where his father reportedly struck him following negative feedback from school. Meanwhile, Gjert Ingebrigtsen argued that his fatherly instinct to protect sometimes bordered on overzealousness, but always came from a place of love for his children.

(With inputs from agencies.)