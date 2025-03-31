Left Menu

Ticombo Challenges IOC Ticketing Dominance in EU Antitrust Battle

Ticombo has lodged a complaint with EU antitrust regulators against the IOC, alleging its ticketing rules limit competition by blocking rival resale platforms. The company criticizes the IOC's monopoly over ticket resales for major sports events like the Paris 2024 Olympics, claiming it's anti-competitive and inflates prices.

31-03-2025
German company Ticombo has taken its grievances against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the European Union's antitrust watchdog. The complaint centers on the IOC's alleged monopolistic practices regarding ticket resale for major sporting events, such as the Paris 2024 Olympics and Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Ticombo argues that the IOC's ticketing rules unfairly exclude independent resale platforms, limiting consumer choice and distorting market dynamics. The company emphasizes that fans unable to attend events are restricted to using the IOC's official resale platform, where tickets must be sold at face value plus a platform fee, regardless of demand.

The European Commission will assess Ticombo's complaint as per its usual procedures, though the IOC has not yet responded to inquiries. This move follows similar complaints Ticombo made regarding UEFA, reflecting growing tensions over the power wielded by sports governing bodies in the EU.

