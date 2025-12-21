Fit India Sundays on Cycle: A Year of Pedal Power

More than 1,500 participants took to the pedals at Rock Beach to celebrate the first anniversary of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, spearheaded by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The event featured former India hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh and table tennis star Sharath Kamal, witnessing participation from diverse groups including school students, NaMo Cycling Club members, and university students.

Initiated at just five locations a year ago, the initiative has now expanded nationwide, involving over 10 lakh participants in 20 lakh locations. The anniversary edition turned into a fitness carnival, and the Fit India Mobile App's Carbon Credit Incentivization was launched, encouraging citizens to earn and redeem carbon credits through cycling.

