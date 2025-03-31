Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph with Stellar Batting Performance

The Mumbai Indians, led by captain Rohit Sharma, displayed an impressive performance. Despite early setbacks, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav amassed an unbeaten 62 and 27 respectively, securing a total of 121 runs against the opposing bowling squad spearheaded by Andre Russell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Indians put on a stellar display in their recent match, thanks in large part to the steady hand of Ryan Rickelton. Remaining unbeaten with 62 runs, Rickelton anchored the innings following an early loss of their captain, Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for just 13 runs.

Contributing to the Mumbai Indians' success, Suryakumar Yadav partnered with Rickelton to ensure the team did not falter after the pivotal dismissal of Will Jacks at 16 runs. The duo took the score to 121 runs for the team in just 12.5 overs.

On the bowling side, despite significant efforts, Andre Russell was the only standout performer, claiming two key wickets but conceding 35 runs. The rest of the bowling lineup, including Spencer Johnson and Sunil Narine, were unable to hold back the formidable advance of the Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

