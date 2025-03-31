Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Clinch First IPL 2025 Victory with Stellar Debut by Ashwini Kumar

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya hailed the team's first IPL 2025 win against Kolkata Knight Riders, attributing success to a collective team effort. Ashwini Kumar's impressive debut, taking four wickets, including Ajinkya Rahane's, was highlighted. MI chased down the 117-run target in just 12.5 overs at Wankhede Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:11 IST
Mumbai Indians Clinch First IPL 2025 Victory with Stellar Debut by Ashwini Kumar
Hardik Pandya. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst roaring cheers at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians clinched their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2025, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Captain Hardik Pandya praised his team's cohesive performance during the post-match presentation, emphasizing the depth and strategic decisions that propelled them to triumph.

Pandya singled out Ashwini Kumar, a 23-year-old fast bowler making his IPL debut, whose remarkable performance included taking four wickets. His dynamic bowling style, honed under the watchful eye of MI scouts, was instrumental in dismissing key players, including a first-ball wicket of Ajinkya Rahane.

Ashwini's standout moment was clinching the pivotal wicket of Andre Russell, showcasing his potential as a rising star. The match saw KKR struggling with consistent wicket losses, despite Andre Russell's bowling efforts. Ryan Rickelton's half-century and Suryakumar Yadav's swift innings secured a swift chase for MI, cementing their dominance early in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025