TCS Partners with Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris to Revolutionize Race Experience with AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been announced as the official AI and technology partner for the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris. Through a three-year partnership, TCS will employ AI, data analytics, and digital innovation to enhance the race experience. The collaboration aims to improve athlete and spectator engagement, performance tracking, and overall sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:34 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, has been named the official AI and technology partner of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The three-year partnership aims to transform the marathon experience, drawing on TCS' expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital innovation. The collaboration is set to make the event more personalized, interactive, and accessible for runners and spectators.

Boasting over 55,000 participants from 145 nationalities, the Marathon de Paris showcases its global popularity. With TCS' advanced technology, race strategies will be optimized using predictive analytics, enhancing training insights. CEO of Amaury Sport Organisation, Yann Le Moenner, emphasized the goal of creating an immersive and connected experience through this technological advancement.

