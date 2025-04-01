TCS Partners with Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris to Revolutionize Race Experience with AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, has been named the official AI and technology partner of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The three-year partnership aims to transform the marathon experience, drawing on TCS' expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital innovation. The collaboration is set to make the event more personalized, interactive, and accessible for runners and spectators.

Boasting over 55,000 participants from 145 nationalities, the Marathon de Paris showcases its global popularity. With TCS' advanced technology, race strategies will be optimized using predictive analytics, enhancing training insights. CEO of Amaury Sport Organisation, Yann Le Moenner, emphasized the goal of creating an immersive and connected experience through this technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)