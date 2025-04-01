Arjun Maini Revving Up for a New DTM Season with HRT Ford Performance

Indian racing talent Arjun Maini is gearing up for his fifth year in the fiercely competitive German Touring Car Masters (DTM) series, driving for the renowned HRT Ford Performance team.

Having secured his career-best finish last season by placing seventh, Maini looks forward to building on his success, especially after finishing 12th, 19th, and 20th in earlier seasons. His preparation begins with an official test at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, scheduled for Wednesday.

The Haupt Racing Team (HRT) is excited to reintroduce two Ford Mustang GT3s into the top-class sprint series, marking Ford's comeback after an absence of 36 years. Maini will share driving duties with Fabio Scherer, as DTM kicks off its opening race weekend from April 25-27. Since his debut, Maini has completed 64 appearances in DTM and achieved three podium finishes and one pole position in collaboration with HRT.

