Parimatch Brings Stadium Thrills Home with Exclusive T20 Cricket Kit

Parimatch enhances the T20 League experience with its exclusive Cricket Festival Box. The limited-edition fan kit includes snacks, drinks, and cricket-themed accessories, designed to elevate matchday excitement. Fans can win the kit through contests or the Parimatch Loyalty Hub. A grand tournament offers additional rewards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:43 IST
As the Indian T20 League reaches its climax, global gaming leader Parimatch is transforming living rooms into lively stadiums with its exclusive Cricket Festival Box. Designed for die-hard fans, this limited-edition kit is packed with goodies that enhance the thrill of matchdays.

The Cricket Festival Box includes gourmet snacks like Pringles and premium popcorn, refreshing drinks, and accessories such as noisemakers and confetti poppers to keep the energy high. Fans can also enjoy stress-relieving cricket balls and stylish jerseys, adding flair to their cheering experience.

To win the kit, fans can participate in Instagram and YouTube contests throughout the T20 season or engage with the Parimatch Loyalty Hub. The brand's Festival of Winnings Grand Tournament also promises substantial rewards, including a 700% welcome bonus and luxury prizes like Porsche Cayennes.

