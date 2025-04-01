Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna: A Comeback Journey in IPL with Gujarat Titans

Having been sidelined due to injuries since 2022, Prasidh Krishna, the pacer from Gujarat Titans, is gradually acclimating to the fast-paced IPL format. After a challenging return match, he found his rhythm against Mumbai Indians. Under the guidance of coach Ashish Nehra, Prasidh is learning and performing alongside top pacers at GT.

Prasidh Krishna, the talented pacer from Gujarat Titans, has made his way back into the IPL spotlight after injuries kept him off the field since 2022. In his first match since his return, Prasidh faced a tough challenge against Punjab Kings, but he quickly found form with an impressive performance against Mumbai Indians.

Prasidh credits the support of an understanding coach, Ashish Nehra, for helping him adjust to the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket. Together, they focus on strategic preparation and decision-making to meet the sport's demands. Working alongside top pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan has provided invaluable learning opportunities.

Prasidh also values the collaboration with GT skipper Shubman Gill, whose approachable nature and cricketing insights contribute to the team's dynamics. With each match, Prasidh is steadily reclaiming his position as a pivotal player in the IPL landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

