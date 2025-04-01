Pakistan Penalized for Over-rate Offence, New Zealand Shines in ODI Opener

The Pakistan Cricket Team has been fined 10% of their match fee after falling short by two overs of the required target, as determined by the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees on Tuesday. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are penalized 5% of their match fee for each over missed.

Team captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the decision and confessed to the charge, thus avoiding the necessity of a formal inquiry. The charge was issued by a panel comprising on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, in conjunction with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights.

New Zealand showcased a strong performance in the first ODI of the series, securing a 73-run win in Napier. Mark Chapman's scintillating century propelled the hosts to a formidable score of 344/9, while Nathan Smith's career-best bowling figures dismissed Pakistan for 271. The second ODI is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, in Hamilton.

(With inputs from agencies.)