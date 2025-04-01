Left Menu

Punjab Kings Triumph with Stellar Show by Prabhsimran Singh

In a thrilling cricket match, Punjab Kings dominated with key contributions from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer. The team amassed a total of 177 for 2 in 16.2 overs, with notable bowling from Digvesh Rathi, securing two vital wickets.

Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:50 IST
  • India

The Punjab Kings showcased a remarkable cricket performance, spearheaded by Prabhsimran Singh, who led the charge with an impressive 69 runs. The team quickly accumulated 177 for 2 wickets in just 16.2 overs.

Adding to the score, Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten with a solid 52, while Nehal Wadhera contributed an essential 43 not out. Despite facing challenges, the Kings displayed resilience and tactical brilliance on the field.

Bowler Digvesh Rathi emerged as a crucial player, capturing two wickets, while Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi struggled to make breakthroughs. The match highlights Punjab Kings' strategic dominance and individual excellence in cricket.

