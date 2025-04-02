Sports Thrill: Timberwolves Triumph, Ovechkin Nears Record, Maryland's New Era Begins
A roundup of current sports highlights include the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the Denver Nuggets, Alex Ovechkin closing in on Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record, and Maryland hiring Buzz Williams as the new basketball head coach. The Texas Rangers and Stephen Curry also had significant performances.
The Minnesota Timberwolves eked out a victory over the Denver Nuggets with a nail-biting 140-139 win, despite Nikola Jokic's 61-point triple-double on Tuesday night. Nickeil Alexander-Walker's decisive free throws sealed the triumph in double overtime, marking a standout moment for the Timberwolves.
Meanwhile, in hockey, Alex Ovechkin scored his 891st career goal, inching closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky's legendary NHL record, as the Washington Capitals broke their losing streak by defeating the Boston Bruins 4-3. Ovechkin's stellar performance contributes to the Capitals' hopes of a strong finish this season.
Basketball coaching saw a shakeup as Maryland announced the hiring of Buzz Williams. Formerly from Texas A&M, Williams brings a proven track record of success. His appointment signals a new chapter for the Terrapins, promising dedication and the pursuit of excellence.
