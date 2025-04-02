Soccer Scandals: Ancelotti Faces Spanish Court Over Tax Evasion

In a high-profile case, Carlo Ancelotti, the esteemed Real Madrid coach, appeared in a Spanish court Wednesday to answer charges of tax evasion, a case that highlights ongoing tax scrutiny among soccer elite. Prosecutors allege the Italian coach defrauded the state of around 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015.

Ancelotti, known for his unparalleled coaching success, is accused of utilizing shell companies in a bid to conceal his true earnings. Notably, one such company is allegedly based in the Virgin Islands, raising questions about its economic activity. The coach, backed by his lawyers, maintains his innocence, emphasizing previous financial settlements with Spanish authorities.

This situation echoes past legal troubles for figures like Jose Mourinho, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who faced similar accusations but avoided prison through financial settlements. As scrutiny tightens, this trial marks another chapter in the ongoing saga between Spanish authorities and top-tier soccer names.

(With inputs from agencies.)