Left Menu

Soccer Scandals: Ancelotti Faces Spanish Court Over Tax Evasion

Carlo Ancelotti, the renowned Real Madrid coach, appeared in a Spanish court to face charges of tax evasion. Allegedly, he used shell companies to hide earnings in 2014 and 2015. This trial underscores a broader trend of prominent soccer figures being scrutinized for tax issues in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:58 IST
Soccer Scandals: Ancelotti Faces Spanish Court Over Tax Evasion
Carlo Ancelotti
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a high-profile case, Carlo Ancelotti, the esteemed Real Madrid coach, appeared in a Spanish court Wednesday to answer charges of tax evasion, a case that highlights ongoing tax scrutiny among soccer elite. Prosecutors allege the Italian coach defrauded the state of around 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015.

Ancelotti, known for his unparalleled coaching success, is accused of utilizing shell companies in a bid to conceal his true earnings. Notably, one such company is allegedly based in the Virgin Islands, raising questions about its economic activity. The coach, backed by his lawyers, maintains his innocence, emphasizing previous financial settlements with Spanish authorities.

This situation echoes past legal troubles for figures like Jose Mourinho, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who faced similar accusations but avoided prison through financial settlements. As scrutiny tightens, this trial marks another chapter in the ongoing saga between Spanish authorities and top-tier soccer names.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025