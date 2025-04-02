Supreme Court Considers Changes to AIFF Constitution

The Supreme Court has turned its attention to the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which was crafted by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao. This review comes amid several objections to the proposed clauses that aim to reform the governance of the national football body.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, acting as amicus curiae, highlighted the necessity of aligning the AIFF's constitution with both the national sports code and FIFA regulations. He emphasized that only the secretary and the treasurer should adhere to the cooling-off period, suggesting that the current draft may be too restrictive in its proposals.

The draft suggests radical changes, including term limits for office holders and age restrictions. It proposes that office bearers should serve a maximum combined tenure of 12 years, with mandatory breaks. The Supreme Court continues to gather stakeholder feedback to finalize this significant overhaul of AIFF's governance structure.

