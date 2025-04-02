Left Menu

Hockey India's Strategic Selection: New Talent Boost for Senior Women's Core Group

Hockey India has trimmed its Senior Women's National Coaching Camp core group to 40 players, identifying fresh talent. The camp, launched on March 23, saw 65 probables. Coaches retained 28 from the existing group and added 12 emerging talents from national performances, aiming for long-term national success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:32 IST
Hockey India's Strategic Selection: New Talent Boost for Senior Women's Core Group
Team India. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster the future of women's hockey, Hockey India has announced a new 40-member core group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru. Initially starting with 65 probables on March 23, the camp now features a refined selection based on recent performance insights.

Among those retained are goalkeepers Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo. They are accompanied by rising star Samiksha Saxena, recognized for her outstanding national championship performances. The defense line sees the continuation of talents like Mahima Chaudhary and Nikki Pradhan, with new entries such as Anjna Dungdung adding strength.

In midfield, veterans like Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke lead the pack with young aspirants Sujata Kujur making a mark. The forward lineup maintains consistency with Deepika Soreng and Navneet Kaur among seasoned players, while fresh faces like Dipimonika Toppo signal a bright future. Chief Coach Harendra Singh expresses confidence in the potential of this diverse group to achieve long-term success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025