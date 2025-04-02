Hockey India's Strategic Selection: New Talent Boost for Senior Women's Core Group

In a strategic move to bolster the future of women's hockey, Hockey India has announced a new 40-member core group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru. Initially starting with 65 probables on March 23, the camp now features a refined selection based on recent performance insights.

Among those retained are goalkeepers Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo. They are accompanied by rising star Samiksha Saxena, recognized for her outstanding national championship performances. The defense line sees the continuation of talents like Mahima Chaudhary and Nikki Pradhan, with new entries such as Anjna Dungdung adding strength.

In midfield, veterans like Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke lead the pack with young aspirants Sujata Kujur making a mark. The forward lineup maintains consistency with Deepika Soreng and Navneet Kaur among seasoned players, while fresh faces like Dipimonika Toppo signal a bright future. Chief Coach Harendra Singh expresses confidence in the potential of this diverse group to achieve long-term success.

(With inputs from agencies.)