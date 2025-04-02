Mitchell Hay Shines as New Zealand Secures Series Win Against Pakistan

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay highlighted the team's depth, emphasizing their capability despite some members lacking international experience, following a decisive 84-run win against Pakistan on Wednesday.

The Black Caps, though missing some regular players due to franchise commitments, fielded a relatively inexperienced team that secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Hay, who narrowly missed his maiden century by one run, stressed the learning opportunities within the team from seasoned players, both at domestic and international levels, which have contributed to their success.

His crucial partnership with Muhammad Abbas was instrumental in stabilizing New Zealand's innings amid a tough start, before taking a counter-attacking approach to pressure Pakistan's bowling attack.

Praise was also directed towards stand-in captain Michael Bracewell for his commendable leadership throughout the series in full-time captain Mitchell Santner's absence.

