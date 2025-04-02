Left Menu

Mitchell Hay Shines as New Zealand Secures Series Win Against Pakistan

New Zealand's Mitchell Hay, despite lacking extensive international experience, played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory against Pakistan. With a standout performance scoring 99, Hay showcased New Zealand's depth in talent amidst missing regulars, as the Black Caps clinched the series with commanding dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:43 IST
Mitchell Hay Shines as New Zealand Secures Series Win Against Pakistan
Mitchell Hay and Muhammad Abbas (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay highlighted the team's depth, emphasizing their capability despite some members lacking international experience, following a decisive 84-run win against Pakistan on Wednesday.

The Black Caps, though missing some regular players due to franchise commitments, fielded a relatively inexperienced team that secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Hay, who narrowly missed his maiden century by one run, stressed the learning opportunities within the team from seasoned players, both at domestic and international levels, which have contributed to their success.

His crucial partnership with Muhammad Abbas was instrumental in stabilizing New Zealand's innings amid a tough start, before taking a counter-attacking approach to pressure Pakistan's bowling attack.

Praise was also directed towards stand-in captain Michael Bracewell for his commendable leadership throughout the series in full-time captain Mitchell Santner's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025