Alive and Kicking: Football Legend Petko Ganchev Celebrated After Mistaken Death Tribute

Arda Kardzhali mistakenly held a minute's silence for club legend Petko Ganchev, thinking he had died. Realizing their error, they celebrated him as a special guest during a match, presenting him with a jersey. Ganchev shared the stress he and his family experienced due to the mix-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:42 IST
The Bulgarian football club Arda Kardzhali recently faced a striking mix-up concerning their former player, Petko Ganchev. The club prematurely held a minute's silence in his honor during a match against Levski Sofia, under the mistaken belief that he had passed away.

Upon discovering the error, Arda Kardzhali promptly invited Ganchev as a special guest for their subsequent match against Cherno More, where they celebrated his presence by gifting him a jersey featuring his name and number. The club publicly apologized for the misunderstanding, expressing regret for the incident.

Ganchev recounted the emotional distress the situation caused, revealing he resorted to a drink for solace upon hearing of his own supposed demise. Despite the ordeal, he was celebrated alongside other club veterans during the follow-up match, marking a joyous correction to the initial gaffe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

