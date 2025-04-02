Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Move from Mumbai to Goa Cricket

In a surprising decision, Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal will switch from Mumbai to Goa, a notable change considering his achievements with the powerhouse Mumbai team. Officials have confirmed that Jaiswal requested a release, and it has been granted as he eyes the 2025-26 season to make his debut with Goa.

The move comes amid a packed international schedule for Jaiswal, leaving uncertainties about his full availability for state-level matches in Goa. Discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of him assuming a leadership role as captain when not on national duty, confirmed Goa Cricket Association's secretary.

The young player's shift might also be influenced by past tensions with Mumbai's management. Jaiswal, who began his cricket career in Mumbai, overcoming significant hardships, joins the list of players migrating to Goa, including Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad. His future contributions to Goa cricket are highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)