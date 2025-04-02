Madhavpur Ghed Fair: A Cultural and Sports Extravaganza

The Madhavpur Ghed Fair is set to captivate audiences from April 6 to 10, 2025, embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. Annually celebrated on Ram Navami, this vibrant fair commemorates the marriage of Rukminiji from Arunachal Pradesh and Shri Krishna from Gujarat, as per a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

This year's celebrations will not only take place in Porbandar but will also expand to cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Somnath, and Dwarka, with cultural programs adding to the grandeur. A highlight of the event is the Beach Sports Festival, organized by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, expected to host over 600 athletes in various thrilling competitions.

Jointly orchestrated by the Gujarat government's tourism and sports departments, the fair will witness 624 athletes -- 352 men and 272 women -- compete in events set against the picturesque backdrop of Madhavpur beach. Participating athletes will enjoy accommodation in local venues, with transportation provided to ensure seamless travel to the sports venues, according to the statement.

