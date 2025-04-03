Left Menu

Lando Norris: The Driving Force Behind McLaren's Rise

Lando Norris attributes McLaren's strong start in the Formula One season to their top-tier car and exceptional driver duo. While acknowledging competition, Norris highlights the importance of teamwork and progress. With victories in Australia and China, McLaren gears up for further dominance amidst a competitive field.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:00 IST
Formula One

Formula One championship leader Lando Norris credits McLaren's impressive start to the season not only to superior engineering but also to the exceptional synergy between its drivers. The 25-year-old, who kicked off the season victoriously in Australia, praised his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri for securing a decisive win in China, cementing McLaren's lead in the team standings.

Norris emphasized the critical role of having proficient drivers like himself and Piastri, who push each other to excel. While refraining from undermining Ferrari's seasoned duo, Norris asserted the importance of giving due credit to McLaren's current performances.

Despite McLaren's evident edge, Norris dismisses claims of an unbeatable season, urging fans to remember Red Bull's former dominance. As the team heads to the Japanese Grand Prix, Norris remains poised for strategic racing against formidable names like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, all while striving to extend McLaren's advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

