Suryakumar Yadav Stays Loyal to Mumbai Despite Transfer Rumors

The Mumbai Cricket Association has denied reports of Suryakumar Yadav planning a transfer to Goa for the Ranji Trophy, affirming his commitment to Mumbai. While young Mumbai opener Yashaswi Jaiswal intends to switch to Goa, Yadav has labeled the rumors 'baseless' and confirmed his dedication to his team.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) refuted claims on Thursday that India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was considering a move to Goa for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy season. The association clarified that Suryakumar remains devoted to representing Mumbai.

Rumors spread after young Mumbai cricketer Yashaswi Jaiswal announced his switch to Goa, citing alleged issues with senior members of the Ranji squad. However, any official transfers will only take effect once the BCCI opens its inter-state transfer period.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap urged the public to disregard misinformation and assured that Suryakumar is committed to playing for Mumbai. Contrary to reports, Tilak Varma, who plays for Hyderabad, is also not moving to Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

