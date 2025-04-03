Suryakumar Yadav Stays Loyal to Mumbai Despite Transfer Rumors

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) refuted claims on Thursday that India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was considering a move to Goa for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy season. The association clarified that Suryakumar remains devoted to representing Mumbai.

Rumors spread after young Mumbai cricketer Yashaswi Jaiswal announced his switch to Goa, citing alleged issues with senior members of the Ranji squad. However, any official transfers will only take effect once the BCCI opens its inter-state transfer period.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap urged the public to disregard misinformation and assured that Suryakumar is committed to playing for Mumbai. Contrary to reports, Tilak Varma, who plays for Hyderabad, is also not moving to Goa.

