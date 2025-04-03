Kagiso Rabada's Sudden Departure from Gujarat Titans

Kagiso Rabada, the prominent South African fast bowler, has temporarily exited from his role with the Gujarat Titans due to pressing personal obligations, the team announced on Thursday.

Rabada, an integral member of the team, had contributed in two matches this IPL season. He secured two crucial wickets during the games held in Ahmedabad.

However, Rabada was notably absent from the team's eight-wicket victory in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Team captain Shubman Gill acknowledged Rabada's absence, citing personal reasons for his return to South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)