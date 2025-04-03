Kagiso Rabada's Sudden Departure from Gujarat Titans
Kagiso Rabada, a South African fast bowler for the Gujarat Titans, has returned home for personal reasons. Rabada played two games this IPL season before missing the latest match. The team has confirmed his absence, respecting his need to address an undisclosed personal matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:12 IST
Kagiso Rabada, the prominent South African fast bowler, has temporarily exited from his role with the Gujarat Titans due to pressing personal obligations, the team announced on Thursday.
Rabada, an integral member of the team, had contributed in two matches this IPL season. He secured two crucial wickets during the games held in Ahmedabad.
However, Rabada was notably absent from the team's eight-wicket victory in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Team captain Shubman Gill acknowledged Rabada's absence, citing personal reasons for his return to South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Coaches Advocate for Sports to Remain Politically Neutral at CONCACAF Nations League
Bridging Borders: Karnataka-Australia Sports Tech Collaboration
Sports Shifts: Spring Showdowns and Surprising Signings
Young Stars Shine at Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Opener
Spring Drama: Key Sports Wins and Controversies from Training to Triumph