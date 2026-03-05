China to Reshape Industrial Landscape with Production Adjustments

In a strategic move to reshape its industrial landscape, China announced on Thursday its intention to cut production capacity across key sectors such as steel and oil refining. This decision comes as part of an orderly approach aimed at enhancing and managing output in industries including copper smelting, alumina, coal, and chemicals.

According to an official report from the National Development and Reform Commission, this initiative will not only streamline production but also align with China's broader economic goals. The production cuts are designed to foster a more balanced supply-demand environment in crucial industries, particularly those of steel, nonferrous metals, building materials, and petrochemicals.

The move indicates China's commitment to modernizing its industrial framework while addressing oversupply issues. By concentrating on sustainable and well-organized production, the country seeks to optimize capacity and ensure stability in both domestic and international markets.

