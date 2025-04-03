KKR's Ramandeep Singh Aims for Consistency Inspired by Rahane and Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh has commended skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his remarkable consistency in T20 cricket. Speaking ahead of the 2024 IPL clash between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Singh expressed admiration for Rahane's ability to maintain form in a format known for its unpredictability.

Ramandeep highlighted Rahane's commitment to basics and credited this approach for his resurgence in the T20 domain following his acquisition by Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Since then, Rahane's impressive performance includes 1,297 runs across 47 matches, boasting an average of 34.13 and a striking rate nearing 150, alongside nine half-centuries.

Aligning with his aspirations, Singh also opened up about modeling his bowling after Indian star Hardik Pandya, aiming to develop into a reliable finisher. With promising statistics in both batting and bowling, Singh is determined to carve his niche within the team, contributing significantly to KKR's performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)