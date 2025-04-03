Injury Woes: Arsenal's Gabriel Undergoes Hamstring Surgery

Arsenal Football Club announced Thursday that defender Gabriel will miss the remainder of the season following surgery on his hamstring. The news is a significant setback for manager Mikel Arteta, whose team is competing for the Premier League title.

The Brazilian was injured early in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Fulham and was substituted immediately. Arsenal stated that Gabriel would undergo surgery and start a recovery program to be ready for the next season's start.

Arsenal, currently 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool, now faces a defensive crisis with multiple injured players, including striker Gabriel Jesus. Despite these challenges, Arteta expressed confidence in the remaining squad's ability to perform.

