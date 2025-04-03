Injury Woes: Arsenal's Gabriel Undergoes Hamstring Surgery
Arsenal defender Gabriel faces the season's end after surgery on a hamstring injury sustained in a match against Fulham. Arsenal, trailing behind Liverpool in the title race, now faces a defense crisis as multiple players, including striker Gabriel Jesus, endure season-ending injuries.
Arsenal Football Club announced Thursday that defender Gabriel will miss the remainder of the season following surgery on his hamstring. The news is a significant setback for manager Mikel Arteta, whose team is competing for the Premier League title.
The Brazilian was injured early in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Fulham and was substituted immediately. Arsenal stated that Gabriel would undergo surgery and start a recovery program to be ready for the next season's start.
Arsenal, currently 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool, now faces a defensive crisis with multiple injured players, including striker Gabriel Jesus. Despite these challenges, Arteta expressed confidence in the remaining squad's ability to perform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Defense Strategy Shifts: Europe Rethinks US Weaponry Investments
Philippines Deepens Defense Ties with India Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
Europe's Defense Autonomy: Balancing Act with the U.S.
EU Summit Balances Defense Autonomy with US Ties
European Commission Unveils Massive Defense Financing Proposal