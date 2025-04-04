Left Menu

Prince William Takes Earthshot Prize to Brazil: A Greener future Beckons

Prince William plans to hold the annual Earthshot Prize awards in Brazil, converging with the COP30 UN climate summit. The prize, inspired by JFK's 'moonshot', awards innovation tackling environmental issues. Celebrities, including David Beckham and Cate Blanchett, support the initiative, symbolizing optimism and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 04:33 IST
Prince William Takes Earthshot Prize to Brazil: A Greener future Beckons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an announcement blending grandeur and green objectives, Britain's Prince William revealed plans to present the multi-million-dollar Earthshot Prize award ceremony in Brazil this year. Introduced in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to cultivate major advances in resolving environmental challenges over a decade.

Inspired by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 'moonshot,' the initiative seeks to unveil and reward innovations conquering climate hurdles. Annually, the prize grants five winners 1 million pounds each to propel their projects. This year's ceremony coincides with the UN's COP30 climate summit in Brazil.

The announcement video, featuring stars such as Cate Blanchett and David Beckham, reflects an urgency for optimism and collective action. With previous ceremonies hosted in London and beyond, the move to Brazil underscores a cultural and natural synergy embodied by the nation. Beckham passionately noted Brazil as a place where 'nature and culture go hand in hand.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025