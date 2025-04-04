Piastri and Norris Shine Amidst Chaos in Japanese Grand Prix Practice

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris dominated the practice sessions for McLaren ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, despite a day marked by interruptions and red flags. Mishaps, including trackside grass fires, significantly disrupted the second session, making it challenging for drivers to get sufficient time on the track.

The Australian driver Piastri, who recently won in China, managed to secure the quickest lap at Suzuka circuit. These interruptions prevented several drivers from running extended laps, leading to significant learnings being delayed until further practice sessions. Piastri noted the 'up-and-down' nature of the day but remained optimistic.

Among the disruptions, a significant incident involved Jack Doohan's crash and Fernando Alonso getting stuck in gravel, triggering red flags. Despite these events, Japan's Yuki Tsunoda impressed with sixth fastest, notably close to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Teams now prepare for the final practice before qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)