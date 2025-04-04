Left Menu

Piastri and Norris Shine Amidst Chaos in Japanese Grand Prix Practice

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris topped the timesheets for McLaren during a tumultuous second practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, overshadowed by multiple red flags and trackside fires. Several drivers faced challenges, with disruptions limiting their time on track. Piastri ultimately clocked the fastest lap, beating teammate Norris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:50 IST
Piastri and Norris Shine Amidst Chaos in Japanese Grand Prix Practice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris dominated the practice sessions for McLaren ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, despite a day marked by interruptions and red flags. Mishaps, including trackside grass fires, significantly disrupted the second session, making it challenging for drivers to get sufficient time on the track.

The Australian driver Piastri, who recently won in China, managed to secure the quickest lap at Suzuka circuit. These interruptions prevented several drivers from running extended laps, leading to significant learnings being delayed until further practice sessions. Piastri noted the 'up-and-down' nature of the day but remained optimistic.

Among the disruptions, a significant incident involved Jack Doohan's crash and Fernando Alonso getting stuck in gravel, triggering red flags. Despite these events, Japan's Yuki Tsunoda impressed with sixth fastest, notably close to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Teams now prepare for the final practice before qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025