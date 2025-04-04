Left Menu

Legal Battle in the Ring: Frank Warren vs Chris Eubank Jr

Boxing promoter Frank Warren is suing Chris Eubank Jr over allegedly defamatory comments made at a press conference. The dispute revolves around Eubank's accusation of unethical practices in Warren's promotion career. Both parties have been advised to consider mediation before pursuing further legal action.

British boxing promoter Frank Warren is entangled in a legal battle with Chris Eubank Jr after the latter made controversial remarks at a press conference. The tension arose during a promotional event for the Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol world title fight.

Eubank, who was on the undercard, accused Warren and other promoters of deceitful practices, prompting Warren to pursue legal action for slander and libel. Despite a subsequent apology from Eubank, the matter reached London's High Court.

Judge Robert Jay encouraged the parties to consider mediation, suggesting the dispute could be resolved outside of court. However, both sides remain prepared to continue legal proceedings if necessary.

