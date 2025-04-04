Court Stays Prabhakaran's AIFF Secretary General Appointment Amid Policy Clash

The Delhi High Court has paused the appointment of Anilkumar Prabhakaran as the Secretary General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), amidst allegations of policy violations.

The Ministry of Sports had issued a 2022 directive aimed at preventing individuals who have held elected positions from transitioning to administrative roles, in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest and circumvention of age and tenure restrictions.

Justice Sachin Datta underscored the importance of adhering to the ministry's guidelines. Prabhakaran, originally elected to the AIFF executive committee in September 2022, was appointed as Secretary General in July 2024, a move now under legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)