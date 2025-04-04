Left Menu

Mayank Yadav: Struggling with Injuries, Eyes IPL Comeback

Mayank Yadav, recovering from a lumbar stress injury, hopes to join the Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025's second half. Despite setbacks, the right-arm pacer, known for his rapid pace, was retained by LSG for Rs 11 crore. His return is pending fitness clearance on April 14.

Mayank Yadav (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Right-arm pacer Mayank Yadav is on the mend from an injury, with an official fitness update set for April 14, according to sources from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Yadav, working at 85% effort, is overcoming a lumbar stress injury and began bowling at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. His previous IPL season was curtailed to just four games due to injury. After a brief comeback against Bangladesh in T20Is, another injury impeded his progress. With a full recovery, he aims to play for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) later in the 18th IPL edition.

Yadav's absence is a blow to LSG, with the team winning just one of their first three games, standing seventh in IPL 2025 with two points. Despite this, LSG retained Yadav for Rs 11 crore, reflecting his value from Rs 20 lakh as an uncapped player in 2024. The 22-year-old's pace continues to make him a valuable asset, having previously clocked 150 kph and earned consecutive Player of the Match awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

