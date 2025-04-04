Left Menu

Urgent Reforms Proposed for Youth and Sports Departments to Catalyze India's Demographic Dividend

A parliamentary committee report calls for immediate reforms in the Department of Youth Affairs and the Department of Sports in India. The report highlights staffing shortages, underfunding and misallocation of resources, urging speedier recruitment and better fund utilization to boost youth engagement and sports development.

A recent parliamentary committee report has highlighted significant issues plaguing the Departments of Youth Affairs and Sports in India. Chronic underfunding, staffing shortages, and resource underutilization were some of the primary concerns presented.

The 366th Report on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) emphasized the need for immediate reforms to address gaps in youth engagement programs and sports development initiatives. The document urged the government to leverage India's young population and push for a stronger global sporting presence.

Additionally, the report called for efficient recruitment strategies, increased financial incentives for sports professionals, and an integrated sports-education model to elevate the sector's impact nationwide.

