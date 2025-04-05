Controversial Decision: Mumbai Indians' Tactical Gamble Under Fire
Mumbai Indians retired Tilak Varma in a critical IPL game leading to a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, sparking criticism from ex-cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. The decision to swap Tilak with Mitchell Santner was dismissed as a mistake, despite coach Mahela Jayawardene's tactical justification.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Indians' controversial decision to retire Tilak Varma during a tense IPL clash against the Lucknow Super Giants attracted sharp criticism from former Indian cricketers, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. With 29 runs needed from 12 balls, Mumbai's move seemed more of a gamble than a tactical masterstroke.
Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma held fort but couldn't break through Lucknow's formidable bowling attack. Mumbai's surprising call to retire Tilak and bring in Mitchell Santner puzzled many, including Harbhajan, who voiced his discontent on social media, suggesting a power-hitter like Pollard should've been the choice.
After the match, Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene defended the strategy, labeling it as tactical while recognizing the requirement for fresh momentum. However, Harbhajan's public disapproval highlighted a growing skepticism around such decisions despite their intent. The loss marked Mumbai's third defeat in this IPL edition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saliva Returns: IPL 2023 Set for Record-Breaking Scores
IPL 2023: Cricket Fever and Social Awareness Unfold in Season 18 Debut
IPL 2023 Kick-off: RCB vs KKR in High-Stakes Season Opener
Intense IPL Clash: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Shardul Thakur Makes IPL Comeback with Lucknow Super Giants