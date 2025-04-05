Digvesh Rathi Shines in IPL with Stunning Spell Against Mumbai Indians

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has heaped praise on Digvesh Rathi, an uncapped leg-break spinner playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Rathi's exceptional performance against Mumbai Indians has caught the attention of many, with his unique bowling style turning heads in the cricketing world. Rathi's ability to consistently deliver threatening spells, coupled with a controversial celebration, has placed him in the limelight as he successfully contained Mumbai's formidable batting lineup.

In a high-stakes match, Rathi managed to change the course of the game with his precise bowling. Notably, he dismissed Naman Dhir with a mere inside edge, effectively ending a promising innings and tilting the match in LSG's favor. His economical figures of 1/21 stood out as the most frugal of the evening, impacting the game's dynamics significantly.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur's experienced bowling in the penultimate over secured LSG's slender victory. With Mumbai Indians needing just 29 runs from 12 balls, Thakur's accurate yorkers restricted MI's chase, leaving them short by 12 runs. Watson commended Thakur's determination, especially as he was initially unsold in the auction, highlighting his critical role in LSG's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)