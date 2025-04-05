Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings in High-Stakes IPL Clash

In a high-stakes encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bat against a Chennai Super Kings side eager to end their losing streak in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Chennai, coming off losses against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, face a Delhi team riding high after victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals secured a tense win against LSG further solidified by a comprehensive triumph over SRH.

Axar Patel expressed confidence in his team's strategy, anticipating the pitch to slow down and favor bowlers as the match progresses. Meanwhile, Chennai's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, admitted they also hoped to bat first and emphasized the need for momentum, selecting Devon Conway over Jamie Overton.

(With inputs from agencies.)