Unexpected Yellow Card Shocks Indian Shooter Niraj Kumar at ISSF World Cup

Indian marksman Niraj Kumar faced an unexpected yellow card during the ISSF World Cup finals in Buenos Aires. The card, given for rule violations, was issued due to a misunderstanding of his use of a bore lock, a standard firearm safety practice. Despite the confusion, Kumar finished seventh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:36 IST
Niraj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

During the finals at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Indian shooter Niraj Kumar was unexpectedly shown a yellow card. The 25-year-old faced this penalty due to a misunderstanding regarding his use of a bore lock, a standard practice meant to secure firearms safely.

The yellow card in shooting sports generally indicates a first violation of regulations, which could include issues like tampering with range equipment or unauthorized weapon loading. However, Niraj simply used the bore lock to prevent accidental discharge after completing his shots.

Although the incident raised eyebrows, including those of National Rifle Association of India's secretary Rajiv Bhatia, the team chose not to contest the card. Niraj finished in seventh place, while his compatriot Chain Singh won bronze in the same event.

